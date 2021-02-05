Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $385.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 626,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

