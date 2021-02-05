Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Shares of REXR opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.
Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile
Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.
