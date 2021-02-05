Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

