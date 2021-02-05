Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce $12.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $50.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.87 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $52.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.