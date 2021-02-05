Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.14). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 2,216,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,327. The stock has a market cap of $934.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

