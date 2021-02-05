Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post $0.63 EPS

Brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock remained flat at $$32.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 286,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,821. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

