Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $0.77 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 213.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.