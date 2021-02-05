Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Pegasystems posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 132,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.08. 6,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -172.68 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $147.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

