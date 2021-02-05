Brokerages Expect Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qumu.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 92,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

