Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.65.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,100,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.68 and a 200 day moving average of $310.94. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.48 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $405.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

