Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

XOM stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

