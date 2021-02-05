Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE KRG opened at $16.47 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 235.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 512,812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $2,279,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 928.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 98,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

