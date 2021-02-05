Brokers Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $39.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 184.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.