Brokers Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $25.76 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.61.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

