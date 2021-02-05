Brokers Set Expectations for Stingray Digitl’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.30 million.

