Brokers Set Expectations for Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

SMMF stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $291.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,610.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 411,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,518.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

