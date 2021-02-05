Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Trading Up 1.4%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.45. Approximately 14,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 25,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.91.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile (TSE:SBC)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

