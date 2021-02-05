Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of BBU.UN stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.64. 145,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,930. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.76. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$27.00 and a 52 week high of C$62.09.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
