Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BBU.UN stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.64. 145,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,930. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.76. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$27.00 and a 52 week high of C$62.09.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

