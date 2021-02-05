Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $60.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.11. 10,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,731. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -200.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,154,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

