Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:BIP.UN traded down C$0.56 on Friday, hitting C$68.91. 155,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.35 billion and a PE ratio of -235.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of C$37.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

