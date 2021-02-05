Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 665,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,910. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

