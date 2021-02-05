Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 541,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.98.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

