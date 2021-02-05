Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 10,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,686. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.