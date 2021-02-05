Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post sales of $246.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $998.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

