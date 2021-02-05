BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.14

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.14 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 3299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

