Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) Shares Up 17.6%

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) was up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 49,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.26.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Company Profile (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

