BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.50

Shares of BTG plc (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

About BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

