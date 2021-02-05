BTU Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $740.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $53.81 million and $740.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01360038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.18 or 0.07360183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.