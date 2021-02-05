Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.00

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 397801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$536.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1,260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.72.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

