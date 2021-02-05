Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.00

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 397801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.69.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$536.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1,260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.72.
About Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU)
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.