Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

BVRDF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.