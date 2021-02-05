Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.