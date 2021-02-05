BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Trading Up 12.5%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) shares were up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 989,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 467,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The firm has a market cap of $113.46 million, a PE ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

