Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $9,264,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.13. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

