BUZZCoin (BUZZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $761,443.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

