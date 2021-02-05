Bytecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $44.68 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $44.68 million and $51,172.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.00403652 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.