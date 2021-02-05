Bytom (BTM) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Bytom has a market cap of $99.48 million and approximately $37.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00397928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003667 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,654,007,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,406,722,544 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

