BZEdge (BZE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,159.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 86.3% against the dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $153,938.10 and $1,159.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00157273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00239341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043704 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

BZEdge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.