BZEdge Reaches Market Cap of $152,775.26 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $152,775.26 and approximately $1,377.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BZEdge has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00167900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00227889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042344 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

