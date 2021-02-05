C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.41 and last traded at $146.60. Approximately 2,390,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,521,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in C3.ai by 938.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

