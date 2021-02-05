Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSD) Shares Up 0.9%

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSD) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 13,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 37,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.