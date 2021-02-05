Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) dropped 6.9% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 12,430,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 5,681,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COG. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

