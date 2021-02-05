CACHE Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $112,452.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $112,452.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for approximately $58.15 or 0.00154426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 45,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

