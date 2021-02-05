CAE (CAE) to Release Earnings on Friday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

