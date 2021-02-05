CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (CAE) to Release Earnings on Friday

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.00 million.

TSE:CAE opened at C$31.60 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAE. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.63.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

