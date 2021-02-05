CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (CAE) to Release Earnings on Friday

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.00 million.
TSE:CAE opened at C$31.60 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.
