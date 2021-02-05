CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAE shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CAE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

