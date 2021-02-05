Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.79

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.79 and last traded at $82.16, with a volume of 17749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

