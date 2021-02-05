CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00166605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00063803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00076626 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00228825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042498 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

