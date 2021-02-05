Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,365.56

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,365.56 and traded as low as $1,100.00. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) shares last traded at $1,137.50, with a volume of 1,608 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £137.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,210.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.56.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.10. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.