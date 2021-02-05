California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Gap Down to $15.16

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.00. California BanCorp shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $122.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%.
California BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALB)
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
