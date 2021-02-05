California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Gap Down to $15.16

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.00. California BanCorp shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $122.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in California BanCorp by 14,578.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in California BanCorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.