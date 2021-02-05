California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.41

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 4434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

