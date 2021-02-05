California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.09

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.09 and traded as high as $56.31. California Water Service Group shares last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 144,046 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

