Callisto Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $72,227.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $72,227.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.49 or 0.04555404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

